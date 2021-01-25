Pediatrics
Our Optum Pediatricians are experts in the health of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. Our pediatric physicians serve as your child’s personal doctor, and coordinate care to address a wide variety of concerns, including illness, injury, growth and development, nutrition, immunizations, physical fitness, safety, behavior, emotional and family problems, and school and learning issues. We diagnose and treat a full range of acute and chronic illnesses, from common infections and minor trauma, to malignancies and inherited disorders. Our services include:
- Acute illness
- ADHD
- Adolescent issues
- Childhood immunizations
- Children with special needs
- Dietary consultations and nutrition therapy
- Sports physicals
- Well-child care
Pediatrics clinics
2929 Coors Blvd., NW, Suite 200
Albuquerque, NM 87120
9101 Montgomery Blvd., NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Engleman,
Patricia, CFNP
1721 Rio Rancho Blvd., SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Garcia,
Jodie, CFNP
