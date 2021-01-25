Home

Our Optum Pediatricians are experts in the health of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. Our pediatric physicians serve as your child’s personal doctor, and coordinate care to address a wide variety of concerns, including illness, injury, growth and development, nutrition, immunizations, physical fitness, safety, behavior, emotional and family problems, and school and learning issues. We diagnose and treat a full range of acute and chronic illnesses, from common infections and minor trauma, to malignancies and inherited disorders. Our services include:

Patient-Centered Medical Home - Recognized Practice

Pediatrics clinics
Clinics Providers

Pediatrics - Coors

2929 Coors Blvd., NW, Suite 200

Albuquerque, NM 87120

Ramirez, Joseph, MD

Pediatrics - Montgomery East

9101 Montgomery Blvd., NE

Albuquerque, NM 87111

Engleman, Patricia, CFNP
Lentz, Michael, PA-C, Lead Clinician
Martz, Robert, MD
Ward, Leslie, MD, Lead Physician

Pediatrics - Rio Rancho

1721 Rio Rancho Blvd., SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Garcia, Jodie, CFNP
Good, John, MD, FAAP
Kasemsap, Pawitta, MD, Lead Physician
Myers, Lori, CPNP

Pediatrics information
Commonly treated conditions: Our procedures include:

  • ADD/ADHD
  • Asthma and Allergies
  • Behavior and emotional problems
  • Common infections
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Inherited disorders
  • Learning and school problems
  • Minor trauma
  • Sports injuries

  • ENT
    • Audioscope screens
    • Cerumen removal
    • Control of epistaxis
    • Removal of foreign body
    • Throat cultures
  • General Surgery
    • Incision and drainage of superficial abscesses
    • Primary care and closure of wounds with subsequent suture removal
    • Primary care and debridement of burns
  • Gynecologic
    • PAP smear
    • Pregnancy prevention & education services
    • Screening and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases
  • Medical
    • Administration of medications
    • Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
    • Drug screening
    • Immunizations and other appropriate IM injections
    • IV therapy for stabilization of acute medical conditions
    • Nebulizer treatments
    • Pertinent examination necessary to evaluate a presenting complaint
    • Preventive exams for WCC
    • Spinal tap
  • Ophthalmologic
    • Fluorescence stain
    • Patching
    • Removal of superficial foreign bodies
    • Vision Screening
  • Orthopedic
    • Ace wrapping
    • Splinting (plaster and soft)
  • Urology
    • Circumcision
    • Urethral catheterization

